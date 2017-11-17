Your photos from  Children in Need

Youngsters have been going dotty with Pudsey Bear over this year’s Children in Need appeal.

Tots at Stonehouse Childcare, in Leyland, took part in a week of activities, including a teddy bears’ picnic, obstacle courses, a duck race, Pudsey biscuit decorating and face painting. Pupils at Brindle St James’ CE Primary School did their own Rickshaw Challenge, cycling as many miles as they can on exercise bikes to raise extra cash.

Children at St Matthew's Primary School in Preston had to dress in bright colours for school. Huzaifa Bashir aged 10 and Saira Ali Bashir aged 8

Meanwhile, children across Lancashire have been dressing up at school to help raise money for the national charity appeal.

Thank you to Post readers for sharing your photos.

Gracie Jones aged two

Pupils at Brindle St James CE Primary School have taken up their very own Rickshaw Challenge. Giving up their break times, the children have been cycling on exercise bikes, aiming to cycle as many miles as possible whilst raising funds for Children in Need.

Callum Baker, eight, as Top Gun for an 80s themed day for Children in Need

Joseph Kennedy, aged five

Junior Fitzgerald, aged five

Oliver Walmsley, aged five

Early Explorers nursery get involved for Children in Need