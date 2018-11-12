1,000 Places perform at Longridge and Clayon Green libraries

An evening of songs and stories exploring and celebrating the history and heritage of the UK will take place in Longridge and Clayton Green this week.

Aidan Jolly, Gigi Serafina and Jaydev Mistry, make up 1,000 Places and have been inspired by locations across the UK, including Lancashire and the Peak District. Each song tells a specific story about a place or an event and asks the question ‘what is it that makes this place a community?’

The trio of musicians play a whole host of instruments and there’s even a quiz as part of the show.

Aidan Jolly, songwriter and performer for 1,000 Places, said: “I’ve lived where I live for a long time now and I feel very rooted there - 1,000 Places is all about this idea of being rooted, what makes a place, and why it is that people develop a sense of belonging. I’m very excited to be coming to Longridge, and seeing if we can answer some of these questions together, and share songs and stories of the local and the universal."

1,000 Places has been brought to Lancashire as part of Spot On Lancashire’s Autumn season of touring and will also be hosted at Clayton Green Library on Thursday November 15 at 7pm and at Longridge Library on Friday November 16, at 7pm.

For more information about any of these shows or to see the full Spot On season programme, visit http://www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, call Lyndsey on 01254 660360 or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk.