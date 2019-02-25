Gigs in Spring

15 gigs and shows that you won't want to miss in Preston this Spring

Following the recent spell of good weather, it got us looking ahead to Spring and all the great gigs and shows heading our way in the next few months.

Here we pick out some of the biggest events to look forward to this springtime.

Saturday 23 March | Preston Vinyl Tap | FREE | Preston Vinyl Tap Tel: 01772 561871

1. Free Parking

Wednesday 27 Thursday 28 march | Charter Theatre | Prices from 20 | Box Office Tel: 01772 80 44 44 | Guild Hall Tel: 01772 80 44 40

2. Sherlock Holmes: The sign of four

Saturday 30 March | Ancient Oak | Price: 10 | Ancient Oak Tel: 01772 731992

3. Touch The Pearl - Live At The Oak

Saturday 30 March | Charter Theatre | Prices from 28 | Box Office Tel: 01772 80 44 44 | Guild Hall Tel: 01772 80 44 40

4. The Drifters

