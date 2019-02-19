17-year-old arrested in Walmer Bridge on suspicion of burglary

A teenager has been arrested in Walmer Bridge on suspicion of burglary.

The male was arrested by Preston Police officers this morning at an address in the village in relation to a burglary in Leyland earlier this month.

South Ribble Police said on Facebook: "A seventeen year old male has been arrested by Preston #Team5IRfollowing an early morning wake up call at an address in Walmer Bridge.

"The male was arrested in relation to a burglary in Leyland which happened at the beginning of February. The male is in Preston Custody and will be interviewed shortly by detectives! #WakeyWakey#WatchThisSpace "