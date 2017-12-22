A cracking show by GO On Tour

A group of pensioners went crackers with their latest festive charity concert.

Members of GO On Tour presented their annual Christmas Cracker Show at St Andrew’s Church, in Leyland, raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

A variety of entertainment at the Christmas Cracker Show, held at St Andrew's Parish Church, Leyland.

The show, which was a mixture of song, dance, comedy and fun, was an extra special event, as it marked organiser Keith Bradshaw’s 70th birthday.

The GO (Golden Oldies) on Tour group is based at the Thwaites Empire Theatre Blackburn and has been touring the region for several years.

They perform up to an incredible 60 shows annually, appearing at birthday and special events, care homes, sheltered accommodation, WI and church groups.

Mandy Stableford, artistic director of GO on Tour who lives in Leyland, said: “The week before I had broken by wrist so I was worried about how it would all go. But someone else stepped in and kept them all in ship-shape. For the first time in nine years I was able to enjoy the show as a member of the audience.

“Our repertoire spans the decades from the 1920s to the present day, so we always present a show that has something for everyone

“I was so proud of them. They were wonderful and sounded great.

“We were delighted to be asked to put together a show to help raise funds for Rosemere again. This is the third time we have supported Rosemere. We raise funds for other charities during the year.”

There was also Christmas raffle with prizes donated by businesses.

The Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington, was also in attendance.

Dan Hill, chief fund-raising co-ordinator for Rosemere, added: “We are extremely grateful to the team. It was a great afternoon.”

