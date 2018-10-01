A zebra cut in Preston and a charity shave in Chorley this weekend

A trio of community stalwarts are going for a hair raising challenge during two separate events this weekend.



Ian Foster, 55, will have his head shaved into a mohawk, with black and white stripes, at Princess Alice pub, in Cambridge Court, Preston, on Sunday October 7.

He will be joined by Ritchie Evans, who will have his ponytail cut off by Neil Hull, of House of Hair and Beauty, Preston.

All money they raise will go towards Hooves for Healing, which provides horse therapy for children with autism.

Ian, of Preston, said: “I am a regular at the pub and one night my friends double dared me to have my hair shaved into a mohawk. A Newcastle fan also goes into the pub and so that is where the black and white stripes come from. My friends both pledged me £100 so I have to do what they say.

“Someone I know does marathons and has raised funds for Hooves for Healing, so I jumped on that.

“Another guy, Ritchie Evans, will have his ponytail cut off during a raffle.

“I hope to raise £1,000. Everyone is welcome to attend the fun, which starts at 3pm. There will be a raffle, food and music.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Swift, 56, will have his head shaved off at the White Horse, Adlington, on Friday October 5, from 9pm.

All money raised will go towards Derian House children’s hospice, based in Chorley.

The father-of-three from Adlington, said: “I can’t run any marathons but I can do this. My future daughter-in-law lost her parents quite young to cancer, and so I thought rather than raising money for adults, I thought I would support children with life limiting conditions. I hope to raise between £1,000 and £2,000. It is the least I can do.”