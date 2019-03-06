Academy@Worden hope to bring national Lego challenge trophy back to Leyland

Pupils from Leyland’s Worden Academy are travelling to Birmingham next week for the Big Bang young engineers competition grand finale.

A team of six would-be engineers of the future from the Westfield Drive school wowed experts with their group presentation in the local heats.

The Worden team in action at the regional finals of the Tomorrows Engineers Lego Robotics Challenge

The group came first with it's imaginative presentation on how robotics could be used in humanitarian aid.

The teens were also named overall winners in the regional heat of ‘Tomorrow’s Engineers Lego Robotics Challenge.’

Headteacher Chis Catherall said the boys impressed with the way they worked well as a team .

He added: “This was a great win against some strong competition.

“Congratulations to the whole team and I wish them the best of luck on the 15th."