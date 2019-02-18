All night store in Preston faces late licence review

An “open all hours” convenience store could be facing a night-time shut-down after claims its owner persistently breached licensing rules.

Police have asked Preston Council to review the premises licence of Price Check in Plungington Road following a “catalogue” of concerns about its all-night service.

A report to go before the city’s licensing sub-committee next month claims customers had been allowed inside the shop in the early hours when they should have been served through a night hatch.

The store had been given a £90 fixed penalty for selling alcohol to a 16-year-old during a test purchase.

Fire safety experts had issued an enforcement notice on the premises “due to poor fire safety.”

And in a terrifying incident at 1am on December 23, a group of men carrying samurai swords ran into the shop when they were being chased by other males in a car.

The report says Price Check was only allowed an all-night licence on condition the shop’s door was kept locked between midnight and 7am, with sales being made through a security hatch.

But police officers witnessed customers entering the store on several occasions in the early hours.

“The application for review is submitted by Lancashire Constabulary on the grounds that the licensing objectives relating to crime and disorder, public nuisance and the protection of children from harm are not being promoted at this premises,” says the report to be considered on March 8.

Police have requested the committee considers revoking the store’s licence “due to this catalogue of failures.”

No-one could be contacted at the store.