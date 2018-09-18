All systems go for BAE Systems' Qatar deal

BAE Systems has confirmed it has concluded financing conditions on its £5bn Typhoon and Hawk deal with Qatar.

It means the major deal is now effective, potentially securing jobs for thousands of workers at BAe Systems’ sites at Warton and Samlesbury.

The contract signed in December 2017 between BAE Systems and the Government of the State of Qatar for the supply of 24 Typhoon aircraft to the Qatar Emiri Air Force – along with a bespoke support and training package –was subject to financing conditions and receipt by the company of first payment.

The contract was amended in June to include the supply of nine Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft along with an initial support package.

These conditions have now been met, and the contract valued at approximately £5bn has become effective with receipt of the first payment today,September 18.