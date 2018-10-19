American Idiot The Musical: Stars of musical tale of woe announced for show at Opera House Blackpool

The stars of a musical story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society have been revealed.

Full casting has been announced for the 10th anniversary tour of the Tony award-winning rock musical American Idiot, due to perform at the Winter Gardens Opera House from March 5 until March 9 2019.

The story follows three young men, Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they try to find happiness and success while battling apathy, hopelessness and drug addiction (personified by Johnny’s alter ego, St Jimmy).

Leading the cast is Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny, X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Johnny’s girlfriend Whatsername.

The cast is completed byGlenn Adamson, Laura Marie Benson, Jennifer Caldwell, Joshua Dowen,Raquel Jones; Daniel Law, Rory Maguire Shekinah McFarlane, Siobhan O’Driscoll, Samuel Pope, Alexandra Robinson, and Christian Tyler-Wood.

American Idiot, with music by popular pop-punk band Green Day, won two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album.

The show premiered in December 2009 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, California, USA.

Hit songs include ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’, ‘21 Guns’, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, ‘Holiday’ and the blockbuster title track ‘American Idiot’ from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album.

Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release ‘21st Century Breakdown’, and an unreleased love song called ‘When It’s Time’.

American Idiot The Musical is directed and choreographed by Racky Plews, with musical supervision by Richard Morris, design by Sara Perks, sound by Chris Whybrow and lighting by Tim Deiling.

The production is produced by Selladoor Worldwide and presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

The show opens at the Opera House Blackpool for the very first time from Tuesday March 5 until Saturday March 9.

Tickets are available from £15 and can now be bought online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.