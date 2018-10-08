Bamber Bridge woman with terminal cancer thanks the public after rehoming all her cats

A terminally ill woman who had to rehome more than 80 cats has now successfully found them loving owners after a public appeal went viral.



Marlene Brewer, of Bamber Bridge, was devastated when she had to rehouse all her cats following news she had terminal cancer.

But following an appeal in the Post and social media, in a space of almost two weeks, the 64-year-old has now found suitable owners for up to 80 cats.

Marlene, who set up Cats in Crisis sanctuary more than 21 years ago, said: “I have rehomed them all. I just have six or seven feral cats which someone is coming to take. They live with me but are very lively and hard to catch. So I am getting some help with that.

“They are going to a good home. They are going with a lady who has had several cats from me. She has a lot of space to keep them and the feral ones will be moved to her barn and allowed out as they please.

“I have six or seven older cats which are staying with me as they are easier to handle.

“I feel gutted all my cats have gone but I am pleased they have good homes.

“It is horrible walking round the house and the cats are missing."

Marlene added she is grateful for the love and support from the public.

One of Marlene's cats which has now been rehomed

She said: “I cannot put it into words how lovely everyone is. Everyone has been fantastic.

"Lancaster Cats and Dogs home have taken a fair few and some have already been rehomed. A lot of people who have had cats from me before have come back, which is lovely.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has taken a cat from me.”

Marlene, a mother-of-four, with nine grandchildren, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for the cancer which is in her lungs and kidney.

She added: “I feel lousy and the morphine has stopped working, so I don’t know where we will go from here. I have several appointments with the hospital and doctors this week.”