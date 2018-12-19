Band says 'thank you' with a concert this weekend

Up and coming Leyland rock ‘n roll band Bines are celebrating their success with a 'thank you' concert in Manchester this weekend.

The band, which formed last year, has gone from strength to strength since the release of their debut EP.

The EP has received more than 30,000 plays since its release - in which time Bines have completed more than a dozen gigs all around the North West playing in Manchester, Liverpool, Wigan, Blackpool and their hometown.

Now the band wants to say a big thank you for all the support they have received.

Bines are made up of Danny Bowles, vocals/rhythm guitarist, Matt Brodrick on lead guitar, with Beer brothers Pete on drums and Jim on Bass.

Danny said: “To celebrate and say thank you to everyone who has supported us this year and made it one we won’t forget, we are hosting an end of year Christmas party at Aatma in Manchester on Saturday, December 22. Tickets are only £5 and you can get the tickets through the event page on the bands Facebook or email binesband@gmail.com to reserve your spot.”