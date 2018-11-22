Beautiful South and Housemartin’s frontman Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott bring 'The Last king Of Pop' to Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom

Beautiful South and Housemartin’s frontman Paul Heaton will be singing songs from throughout his career with Jacqui Abbott at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on Saturday.

It will be the first live gig at the venue since a ceiling panel gave way and crashed to the floor below in September last year.

Masses of scaffolding had to be erected as the ornate ceiling had to be checked and repaired.

Gigs by Alt J, The Libertines and The Kooks all had to be cancelled.

Heaton and Abbott will play the Empress Ballroom on Saturday, November 24.

A spokesman for the Winter Gardens said: “We’re thrilled to welcome live music back to the Empress Ballroom, an iconic venue playing host to some of the greatest gigs of all time.

Heaton and Abbott are touring to promote Heaton’s new album, The Last king Of Pop which will feature 23 songs from his back catalogue with The Beautiful South and the Housemartins.

From the Housemartins’ 1985 debut single ‘Flag Day’ to the Beautiful South’s chart dominating pop standards ‘Don’t Marry Her’, ‘Rotterdam’ and ‘Perfect 10’ through to last year’s Heaton & Abbott smash hit ‘I Gotta Praise’, the album charts Paul’s musical journey.

And there’s also room for a 2018 re-record by Paul and Jacqui of the Beautiful South classic ‘A Little Time’, and a brand new song, a deliciously infectious ska-pop paean to a lifetime of jukebox dancing and pop music obsession entitled ‘Seven Inch Singles’.

The other two dates on the tour are at Sheffield City Hall and London’s famous Albert Hall.

PAUL HEATON AND JACQUI ABBOTT

Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

Saturday