Bee Gees hits stayin’ alive at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Fans of one of the most distinct pop bands of the 1970s can relive the old hits in one night of musical tribute.

‘You Win Again – Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees’ will run at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, on October 29 at 7.30pm.

Audiences can enjoy a musical journey through Bee Gees hits of the sixties, seventies and eighties - including songs they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

The band was formed in 1958 and comprised of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, from Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester.

Famous Bee Gees hits such as ‘Night Fever’, ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘More Than A Woman’, ‘You Should Be Dancing’, ‘How Deep is Your Love?’, ‘Jive Talkin’, ‘Tragedy’, ‘Massachusetts’, ‘Words’, ‘I’ve Got to Get a Message to You’, ‘Too Much Heaven’, ‘Islands in the Stream’, ‘Grease’, ‘If I Can’t Have You’ and more will be played.

The authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly stayin’ alive.

Tickets cost £25 each. Go online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/you-win-again, or phone the box office on (01253) 290190.