Biker dies after collision in Chorley

A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley.

Police were called around 7.55am on Wednesday, November 21 following reports of a collision close to the junction of Preston Road (A6) and Cow Well Lane.



A Mini Cooper car had been involved in a collision with a Kawasaki motorbike.



The rider of the Kawasaki, a 28-year-old man from Clayton Brook, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

He died in hospital on Saturday November 24.



The driver of the Mini, a 21-year-old man from Chorley, was not injured.



The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.



Sgt Tracey Ward, of Lancashire Police, said: “My thoughts first and foremost, are with the young man’s family at this incredibly sad time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are working to establish exactly what happened.



“If you have any information and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch."



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0196 of November 21.