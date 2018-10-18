Bingo night in New Longton for Galloway's Society for the Blind

A fund-raiser who has raised thousands of pounds for a sight loss charity is inviting people to attend a bingo night.

Peter Boulton, of New Longton, has dog sledded across Lapland, walked to Everest base camp, cycled across Vietnam and Cambodia, climbed Kilimanjaro and even cycled across Rajasthan in India to help support blind and partially sighted people in the area.

Peter Boulton

His efforts over the past 10 years have raised £41,500 for Galloway’s Society for the Blind.

Read more about Peter's challenges here: New Longton man to cycle across Cuba for Galloway's Society for the Blind and Hutton truck driver to cycle across India for Galloway's Society for the Blind

Now, he and his wife Valerie hope to add to the staggering amount by holding a charity bingo night at on Friday, October 26 at Longton VM Bowling Club, from 7pm.

The 66-year-old, who also works as a truck driver and farmer, said: “I have been very proud to support Galloway’s over the years.

“It’s a wonderful local charity. They do such a good job supporting blind and partially sighted people in our area.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has come and supported our efforts. We would like to thank everyone who has been involved.

“Our last bingo night raised £1,260 and everyone had a really good night.”

CEO of Galloway’s, Stuart Clayton, said: “We are very lucky to have had so much support from Mr Boulton and his wife.

“They have raised a great deal of money for the charity and this has helped to make a real difference to the thousands of blind and partially sighted people we support across Lancashire and Sefton.”

The event is free to enter and bingo tickets will be on sale at the event.