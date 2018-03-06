Blackpool rockers up for ‘best live act’ gong at unsigned awards

Rising resort rockers Strange Bones are celebrating a nomination in the Unsigned Music Awards.

The trio are up for the title of best live act at the event, which will take place in Brighton in May.

In partnership with Live Nation, the UMAs will become the opening ceremony for The Great Escape Festival - the biggest gathering of industry for new music in the UK.

The UMAs are a televised awards show held annually to recognise the achievements of artists not yet signed to a record deal or have chosen to remain proudly independent.

Nominees and winners are voted for by a panel of more than 100 music industry tastemakers, professionals and executives, from labels, publishers, live agents and major online editors.

Strange Bones are St Annes brothers Bob and Will Bentham and childhood friend Stuart Newburn.

They have been topped for great things attracting interest from the likes of Annie Mac at Radio 1 and HMV hailing them as one of their Next Big Things in 2016.