Blackpool's Lightpool Festival is an ‘epic production audience will always remember’

An army of top industry professionals has arrived in Blackpool for a spectacular launch event for this year’s Lightpool Festival.

Light Odyessy - a “world class light and music experience” - will be performed in the Empress Ballroom on Thursday.

Described by organisers as “an epic production in scale and size”, it will be a first for the resort as the BBC Philharmonic performs classical music favourites under a kaleidoscopic wonderland of animated graphics and stunning 3D light projections.

One of the world’s foremost audio and visual production companies, QED Productions, has been brought in for the project, which presents a unique challenge aligning each individual animation with the music.

Alex Rinsler, festival directors, said: “Light Odyssey is a grand experiment and more than a year in the making. We are bringing together a world-class orchestra and world-class animators into one of the UK’s most beautiful spaces, alongside the very latest laser projection technology, to alter it entirely.

“You will hear music that changed the world when it was written, experienced entirely anew with light. We are confident that this will be a performance you will always remember, the night when the Empress Ballroom came to life in a riot of colour and sound.”

- Light Odyssey: Thursday, Empress Ballroom. For tickets go to www.visitblackpool.com/lightpoolfestival