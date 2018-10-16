Blues band to revive classic tunes

A band of blues veterans will be making their final appearance in Fleetwood this year - giving fans one last chance to hear some of the old R ‘n’ B classics.

Fleetwood R‘n’B Club resumes its 2018 programme at The Steamer, Queen’s Terrace, this Friday when Liverpool’s Intercity Blues Band make their fourth visit to the town.

This will be the final opportunity to see the band in Fleetwood in 2018.

Intercity Blues Band comprise Tim ‘Redeye’ Reddyon drums, Alan ‘Lefty’ Marshall on bass and backing vocals, ‘Mississippi’ Phil Studdart on guitar and backing vocals, and frontman ‘Lightning’ Archie Moore on harmonica and lead vocals.

The band was founded in 1981 by the late Mike Swallow when he was serving in the army in Germany. He led the band until his death in 2007, when they disbanded.

Intercity reformed later in the year thanks to original band member Archie Moore.

Taking their name from the British Rail advert in the days before privatisation, Intercity describe their music as “rockin’ blues and boogie”.

Friday’s audience can look forward to two sets of footstomping R‘n’B, which will include numbers by American blues guitarist Albert King, Chicago blues singer Howlin’ Wolf, Slim Harpo, Elmore James and rock band The Doors.

The band will also perform original songs penned by frontman Archie Moore.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Intercity are a band of accomplished musicians with a wealth of experience. They perform with passion and enthusiasm and breathe new life into the standards of the blues repertoire.”

Anyone who wants to check out the band before the gig will find video footage of them taken in February this year giving a Chicago-style street performance of an original number on the band’s Facebook page. Go online at www.facebook.com/intercitybluesband.

Admission to the Intercity Blues Band gig, at The Steamer, Queen’s Terrace, Fleetwood, on Friday night is free and open to all ages. Music will begin at 9.30pm.