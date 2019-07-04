BREAKING: A59 evacuated by police and public urged to "stay away" after grenade found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article The discovery of a grenade on the A59 has caused Lancashire police to shut and corden off the main road. Rush hour traffic is being affected in both directions on the busy main road between Preston and Southport. The rusted grenade. Photo: Rob Trowler The A59 runs over the Tarleton canal, near the River Douglas. PICTURES: Five reasons why Preston's Old Tram Bridge is at risk of partial collapse First Green MEP for North West takes seat in EU Parliament