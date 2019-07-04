BREAKING: A59 evacuated by police and public urged to "stay away" after grenade found

The discovery of a grenade on the A59 has caused Lancashire police to shut and corden off the main road.


Rush hour traffic is being affected in both directions on the busy main road between Preston and Southport.

The rusted grenade. Photo: Rob Trowler

The A59 runs over the Tarleton canal, near the River Douglas.

