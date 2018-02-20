Bridge re-opens - and right on cue

The covered bridge between Preston Bus Station and the Guild Hall complex has been re-opened, right on cue for the snooker Grand Prix.

Workmen completed the five-month refurbishment of the walkway, just in time for the arrival of the stars of the green baize this week.

The work is part of the £23m renovation of the Grade II Listed terminus which began in September 2016.

“We’ve been able to plan this work to fit around some of the busiest times at the Guild Hall, so that it’s reduced the disruption while it was closed,” said Coun Keith Iddon, LCC cabinet member for highways and transport. It has opened again on schedule, in time for the snooker, which is one of the Guild Hall’s flagship events.

“The redevelopment of the bus station is continuing well. The new concourse is looking good and is now almost finished. We know that there’s been a bit of disruption while this work has been taking place, which we’ve tried hard to keep to a minimum.

“People are now seeing the result of this work and the improvements we’ve made.”

A new coach station is being created at the south end of the building, towards the Guild Hall, with external coach bays. And a stand-alone youth zone is also planned for the west side, with public open space.