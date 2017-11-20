Brothers join Santa dash for St Catherine's Hospice

Two young Lancashire brothers are preparing to join a hospice's Santa Dash next month to say thank you for the care their dad is receiving.

Jamie Brown, 11 and Harry 10, were so impressed by the support given to their dad Kevin by St Catherine’s Hospice that they decided they wanted to help its Christmas fund-raiser.

Kevin, of Atherton Road, Leyland, is receiving care at home from the hospice’s clinical nurse specialists, after being diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer last month.

Recently Kevin, wife Julie and the boys visited the Lostock Hall hospice for a tour of the inpatient unit.

Now the brothers are keen to don Santa suits and take part in the sponsored fun run at the St Catherine’s Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 3 at noon.

Jamie, a pupil at Academy@Worden, said: “I want to support my dad and the hospice. I know it costs a lot of money so I want to do something to help. I’m looking forward to the Santa Dash as it’s also my twelfth birthday that day!”

Julie said: “The boys said that if their dad comes to St Catherine’s in the future, they want it to be a happy place for him and they wanted to help.”

Kevin, 41, added: “Our nurse Maxine has been fantastic; she can’t do enough for us...I was surprised by what a lovely, bright and uplifting place the hospice is – everyone is so welcoming and helpful. It’s really put my mind at ease and I’m so proud of Jamie and Harry for doing their bit for the charity.”

See www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171 for full details.