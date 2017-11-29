Buckshaw groups club together for Robin Hood panto

A Buckshaw community has joined forces to give audiences a treat.

Amateur dramatics group Buckshaw VAMP has called upon the support of Buckshaw Community Youth Club for its latest production - Robin Hood.

Youngsters at the youth club have worked hard to produce the scenery and backdrops for the panto, which takes place at Buckshaw Community Theatre this weekend.

Kerry Stansfield, of Buckshaw Vamp, said: “Before rehearsals began, I approached Coun Aidy Higgot and youth leader Zoe Fletcher who help run the Buckshaw Community Youth Club and asked if they wanted to be involved in helping make our backdrops for the show.

“Thankfully they said yes and it really has been a delight to watch the children working on this project. They held workshops every Friday night for the last few months to create a vivid range of backdrops.”

Aby Hardy, chairman of Buckshaw VAMP, added: “We are really grateful for all the hard work of the many young people who dedicated their time and talent to help us. This will be the first panto that we have used painted backdrops and we’re really excited to show them off at the performances.”

The new set can be seen at Buckshaw VAMP’s annual pantomime, Robin Hood, at the Buckshaw Community Centre at Unity Place on Saturday December 2 and 9 at 7pm and Sunday December 3 and 10 at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.com.