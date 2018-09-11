Budding writers invited to enter Chorley and District Writers' Circle short story competition with prizes totalling £180

Could you be an award winning writer?

Chorley & District Writers’ Circle have launched their annual national short story competition

Can you write a short story?

This year the theme 'natural justice' is open to a multitude of interpretations.

If you would like to take part, the maximum word count is 2,500 and the closing date is September 30.

The shortlist will be judged by the competition’s sponsors: editorial consultancy Fiction Feedback www.fictionfeedback.co.uk.

The first prize is £100, second prize £50 and third prize £30.

Shortlisted entrants will be listed online and the three winning stories will be published online and possibly in print.

The Circle’s chairman Dave Harrison said: "We hope writers have fun writing a story and playing with this intriguing theme

"People sometimes ask about judging criteria.

"These are: interpretation of theme; originality; quality of writing, for example pace, flow, characterisation, plot and style; and

quality of prose, including grammar, spelling and punctuation."

Entry fee is £5 for one story, £9 for two or £13 for three.

Subscribed members of the Chorley Writers’ Circle are entitled to one free entry.

This year a mini critique service is also offered for £20. Email comp@fictionfeedback.co.uk for more information.

Entrants can live anywhere in the UK or be a British citizen living abroad.

The story must not have been published in print before (online is fine) or won first prize in a competition.

Full rules and details on how to enter are at www.chorleywriters.org.uk under Competitions.

The winners will be announced at Write Now, Chorley & District Writers’ Circle annual event which is open to the public.

The event, on Saturday November 17 St Mary’s Social Club in Chorley, is aimed at writers looking to get published who want to know the ins and outs of publication and the various options open to them.

Confirmed speakers include London publishers Sapere Books.

See the Chorley Writers website for details or email mail@chorleywriters.org.uk