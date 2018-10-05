Bulldozers begin demolition of Preston's last matchday football pub

Football fans will be crying into their beer this weekend now demolition of Preston's last matchday pub has finally got underway.

Bulldozers have moved in to knock down The Sumners in Fulwood, which has been the meeting place for Preston North End supporters before and after games for decades.

Work going on to flatten The Sumners

The alehouse, built in 1985 to replace one of the same name, closed its doors for the last time this summer due to a decline in trade.

It was put up for sale for £600,000 and was snapped up recently by a mystery buyer. What will replace it on the prominent corner site has yet to be revealed.