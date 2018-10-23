Aldi reveals new £5m replacement store plans for Leyland

Award-winning supermarket Aldi are seeking to open a new store in Leyland.

A site on School Lane has been identified for the proposed development.

The German discount food retailer - which has more than 700 stores across England, Scotland and Wales - already has a store on Towngate.

The new store - which will be a foodstore should it go ahead - would be built on a vacant office site next to the Stonehouse Nursery on School Lane.

The proposals have already been made public.

A ‘community newsletter’ outlining the scheme has been sent out and Aldi is consulting with residents.

Aldi says the new store will replace its smaller one in the town.

The company, which regularly receives industry awards, says the store will have:

* A net sales area of 1,254m and grosss internal area of 1,725m.

* Between 30-50 full and part time jobs for local people.

* 123 car parking spaces including seven accessible spaces, nine parent and child spaces and five motorcycle spaces.

* Free car parking for up to 90 minutes.

* Eight short-stay bicycle spaces.

* Main vehiclular access from School Lane with a secondary pedestrian access created form Golden Hill Lane.

* A high quality design offering a contemporary shopping experience.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Aldi is currently consulting with local residents on its plans to bring a new store to Leyland and expects to submit plans shortly.

“If granted permission for the new store it will bring an investment of £5m to Leyland and create up to 15 new jobs.”