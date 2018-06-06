‘Brig’ gets ale and hearty

Plans for two micropubs on the main street in Bamber Bridge have been submitted just days after another opened its doors.

Hard on the heels of the Brig ‘n’ Barrel - which started pulling pints of craft beers last weekend - applications have gone in for two similar real ale ventures further along Station Road.

The Weavers Arms is earmarked for a former fishing tackle shop (inset). And an as yet unnamed pub is being planned for a retail unit previously occupied by a domestic appliance business near to the junction with Collins Road. A statement to planners from three friends behind the unnamed bar at 143 Station Road says: “We are aware that two other micropubs are due to open in Bamber Bridge, which we see as a positive as this will offer local residents multiple places to visit and potentially encourage customers from other surrounding areas.

“Given the number of public houses that have closed in Bamber Bridge in recent years, we see this as a positive.”

If passed, the plans are seen as a major boost for the town’s main street, which has undergone an expensive refurbishment in the past 12 months. The Brig ‘n’ Barrel, owned by Titan Beers Ltd, was given the nod by councillors recently, but with strict conditions to prevent nuisance to nearby residents - a ban on music and a limit on closing times to 9.30pm on weekdays, 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 9pm on Sundays.

The Weavers Arms will be owned by the Withy Arms Group which has the Withy Arms in both Bamber Bridge and Leyland, and the Walton Arms in Bamber Bridge.