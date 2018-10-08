Bryan Carr is doubling up with chiropody and photographic businesses

Bryan Carr likes to keep his feet on the ground while working on his many projects.

The 64-year-old runs Feet First Chiropody Practice from a surgery at the side of his bungalow in Clayton-le-Woods and in his spare time he has another business – Bryan Carr Photography.

Bryan Carr behind the lens

The father-of-one, who has one grandson, didn’t initially set out to do podiatry, as his first port of call was in the engineering industry as an inspector for Leyland Trucks.

It was only after he was made redundant that he began to consider other options and was inspired by other family members.

Bryan says: “I worked for Leyland Trucks until I was made redundant in 1993. I then worked for one or two different companies but at that time engineering was hitting rock bottom.

I have been known to take my VW campervan and sleep out with an alarm call to get the best of the light but to see the photo printed when I have finished is quite a thrill. Bryan Carr

“As a result I wanted to get out and do something completely different.

“Making the decision to re-train was something I’d considered for a while, as two of my family members were podiatrists and it had always interested me.

“It was something I could do both working for myself and at home.”

Feet First looks after a wide range of foot problems, including corns, calluses, in growing toe nails, verrucas and minor nail surgery.

A Scottish landscape taken by Bryan Carr

Bryan adds: “I enjoy helping people and dealing with all sorts of problems.

“When people come into us struggling to walk and in pain and then they leave with a spring in their step is really satisfying. It is great when they leave happy and express delight in the treatment.

“I like providing a good service for the community.”

Bryan has also turned a lifelong interest in photography into a business.

He bought his first camera aged 10 with his pocket money.

He also made an enlarger to enable him to size and print his photographs.

The thrill of photography has stayed with Bryan for more than 50 years and he now uses Nikon D800 and Nikon D7000 cameras, although he does possess several 35mm Pentax cameras that he can’t part with as they play a big part in his photographic journey.

He explains: “I have always been into photography since I was a small child. My dad always had a box camera and I used to take pictures with that.

“One time I was on holiday in Cornwall and I spotted a camera in a chemist. It was a small plastic camera with 35 milimetre film.

“I also used to be a member of Leyland Photographic Society and I entered competitions.

“Then digital cameras came out and I got into that, doing landscapes. I then created a business selling prints and cards online.

“I enjoy getting out and about and walking to get the best photo opportunities.

“My favourite spot for taking photographs is the Lake District and I also like the Scottish Highlands.

“My overall favourite location is Borrowdale in the Lake District.

“Morning and evening are the best times for lighting.

“I have to put a lot of effort into getting the right photo. I might be sleeping out all night in a cold tent just to be there when the lighting is right.

“I have been known to take my VW campervan and sleep out with an alarm call to get the best of the light but to see the photo printed when I have finished is quite a thrill.”

Bryan’s love of the outdoors expands to riding his bike and he has cycled across New Zealand. He also has a bit of a sporting background, as he used to enjoy a kick-about with Preston North End players.

He adds: ”I was brought up in the Deepdale area of Preston and I supported PNE as a young lad, kicking the ball about with them on the training pitch which was next to my school in Deepdale.

“My idol was Peter Thompson. As a young lad I tried to persuade him not to sign for Liverpool but when he did I went with him and that’s when I started supporting Liverpool.

“I later went on to play in Preston and District League as a winger like Peter.”

Photos by Bryan Carr.