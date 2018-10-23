`

Five things you may not know about Aldi, which is upgrading its Leyland store

An artist's impression of the new Aldi store in Leyland
Its roots go back to 1913....  and a small store called ‘Albrecht’ in Germany. As the chain developed, the company eventually split in two, with brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht  opening their own 'Aldi' stores (or AL-brecht DI- scount)

It has 7,600 stores worldwide.

Until 2004, Aldi only accepted cash payments.

Last month, the company announced that it is to offer a home delivery service - but in the USA only for the time being.

Theo Albrecht was kidnapped and held for 17 days in 1971 inside a Dusseldorf wardrobe until his kidnappers received the ransom they demanded.