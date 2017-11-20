Fury at loss of South Ribble pub’s car park

A business owner says a decision to allow houses to be built on a pub car park will cause traffic chaos at a busy junction.

Shop owner John Leak says planned parking restrictions will not remove the dangers near the Smithy Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole.

South Ribble Council approved plans for three two-storey houses on the privately-owned carpark of the Smithy Inn. A condition of the approval was the installation of parking restrictions near the junction.

But Mr Leak, who runs the neighbouring village store, said : “As a result of the loss of parking on the carpark everybody is up in arms about it.

“The restrictions don’t go far enough. All they will do is move the problem.

“If anyone can’t find anywhere to park the first place they will go to is the front of my shop.”

When the application was approved, as part of a Section 278 agreement, the introduction of a Traffic Regulation Order to prohibit waiting on a length of Liverpool Old Road west of its junction with Smithy Lane was proposed.

The proposals were put forward to provide suitable visibility for vehicles exiting the new development.

Four objections were received from local residents and a petition signed by approximately 124 members of the public.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet agreed to impose the parking restrictions last week.

The county council and South Ribble Council have promised to monitor the situation.

A report to the Lancashire County Cabinet said: “In view of the concerns raised by local residents it is recommended that the parking situation in the vicinity of the development is monitored and additional measures considered if appropriate.”