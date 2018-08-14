Gelston Manor Day Nursery in Chorley looking to 'expand and grow' after owners secure £980,000 freehold for the site

A Chorley nursery is looking to expand its services after securing an almost £1 million freehold for the site.

Buckshaw Bunnies Childcare Ltd, the owners of Gelston Manor Day Nursery in Dawson Lane, Buckshaw Village, acquired the freehold for the nursery site following £980,000 in funding from Santander Business Banking.

Subsequently the company, which was set up in 2012 by Laura Ward and Annemarie Capper, is now looking to open a before and after school club and term time only provision.

The company is hoping to offer this from January 2019.

Neil Ward, Secretary at Buckshaw Bunnies, said: “This is a great outcome for us, our staff, the children and the local community.

"We are very passionate about our business and are looking to expand and grow it even further now that we have been able to secure the freehold.

"The support from Santander has been fantastic and integral to the future success of the business – to the point where we feel that the relationship director at Santander is one of the team.”

In 2016 the nursery was granted planning permission to expand, renovating a set of outbuildings into a new pre-school facility to accommodate more children.

Chris Green, Relationship Director, Santander Business Banking, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support this great local business.

"We have been very impressed by the team at Buckshaw Bunnies and their extensive experience in the sector."

If you own a freehold, it means that you own the building and the land it stands on outright.