Half of UK workforce to look for new job in 2018, research shows

Computer security staff, data analysts, accountants and civil engineers are among the jobs expected to be most in demand in 2018, a new report predicts.

Research by recruitment firm Hays showed that just over half the UK workforce would be looking for a new job next year, while three out of four employers planned to recruit staff.

Hays said its survey of 17,500 employers and workers found that competition for jobs would be high in 2018, but the outlook for those looking to move was "positive".

The report identified sectors suffering from a shortage of suitably qualified and experienced candidates, likely to feature in a "most wanted" list in 2018.

These included IT security architects, data and risk analysts, accountants, civil engineers, payroll team leaders and building surveyors.

Nigel Heap, managing director of Hays UK & Ireland, said: "Looking for a new job always features highly amongst new year resolutions, but to keep those resolutions alive candidates need to understand how much demand there is for their skills and how likely they will be to secure another role.

"This will ensure it doesn't just stay a pipe dream and can become a reality.

"It's clear from looking at our top 10 that professionals working within the digital technology, finance and construction industries can expect a positive outlook for 2018 in terms of salaries and job opportunities.

"We're seeing continued investment in these areas across the UK.

"High on employers' wish lists is candidates with experience in these areas, a willingness to work hard and the ability get some great results."