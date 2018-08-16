How many new homes are being built in South Ribble and where are they?

Number of new homes built in South Ribble from 2010-2017: 1,949

Number of those which were 'affordable homes' : 382

Number of homes expected to be built each year from now on: At least 300

Where are the starter homes sites? Three sites in South Ribble have been identified and schemes developed at:

• The Maltings, Penwortham

• Altcar Lane, Leyland

• Duddle Lane, Walton-le-Dale

How many empty homes are there in the area? At the beginning of the year, there were 354 long term empty homes, which accounts for approximately 0.73% of total housing stock.

The biggest housing plan for South Ribble is currently under consultation. It is for 3,000 homes at Pickering's Farm, Bee Lane, Penwortham.

There are also plans for a further 850 new homes on the former Leyland Motors test track site between the Moss Side Industrial Estate and Longmeanygate. It has been unused since 2005