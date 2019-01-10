Jobs boost for Preston as heating company announces manufacture is moving from Norwich

Preston could be getting a jobs boost with the announcement that a major manufacturing contract is moving to the area.

Baxi Heating Ltd has announced that production of water cylinders and electric water heaters currently made in Norwich will be moving to the area.

Baxi Heating already has a site in Club Street in Bamber Bridge, and it is thought that he work will be undertaken there.

The parts are currently made by Heatrae Sadia in Norwich. The company has announced that the move will affect 204 jobs.

Heatrae Sadia has been manufacturing water heating and heating products in Norwich since the company was established in 1920.

But parent company Baxi Heating UK announced on Wednesday that 204 roles looked set to go at the company’s Norwich site, which would close.

In a statement the company said the changes were “necessary to make the company stronger and to place it in the best position to face the future challenges and opportunities in the UK’s heating industry” but it recognised the “significant implications” on staff in Norwich.

Baxi's Bamber Bridge site already makes boilers, and employs around 700 people.

The company was founded by Richard Baxendale in Chorley in 1866.

