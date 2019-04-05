KFC given green light for new six metre tall Colonel totem in Buckshaw Village

A new KFC near Chorley has been given the green light for all 23 of its signs – weeks after they were installed without permission.

The fried chicken restaurant in Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village, opened in mid-March following months of toing-and-froing over perceived pros and cons for the local community.

The 10 metre tall Colonel totem before it was taken down

The Post revealed how the fast food outlet had erected all 26 of its signs – including a 10 metre tall advertising Colonel totem overlooking the neighbourhood – without planning permission from Chorley Council.

KFC subsequently took down the totem, saying “our relationship with our neighbours is more important to us than the sign”.

Planning permission for a smaller six metre tall totem was submitted to the council, which was approved by planning officers this week.

KFC added that even though permission is now granted, they will “continue talking with residents and should we decide we don’t need the sign, we won’t replace it at all”.

The 10 metre tall totem being taken down

Where the totem will come back is, as of yet, unknown.

KFC have been contacted for an update on its totem plans.