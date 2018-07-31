Landlady Andy retires from Chorley's Rose & Crown as the pub closes for £75,000 refurbishment

One of Chorley’s premier pubs is saying goodbye to its landlady of the last decade.

Licensee Andy Smith is retiring from the pub trade after 10 years in charge of The Rose and Crown and 35 years in total running pubs in and around Chorley.

Cheers! Mother and daughter Andy and Dani Smith are retiring from running The Rose and Crown

Following Andy is business partner and daughter Dani Smith, who is also leaving the St Thomas’s Road pub to go travelling around the world.

Dani said: “We’re retiring with amazing memories and friends and looking forward to a much needed rest and to sitting on the other side of the bar for a change.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by all the good wishes we’ve had from the community.

“We’re glad a local company that knows and cares about The Rose and Crown, and will give it the investment it needs, is taking it on.”

The Rose & Crown

As part of their retirement from the industry, Chorley-based pub company Blind Tiger Inns has taken control while still remaining under the ownership of Star Pubs and Bars.

Star Pubs and Bars operations director for the North West, David Pritchard, said that Andy and Dani “completely revitalised the business and established it as a fantastic local, once again”.

The future seems bright for the local watering hole, with it closing yesterday for 11 days as part of a £75,000 refurbishment ready for reopening a week on Friday.

Blind Tiger Inns managing director, Chris Tulloch, described Andy and Dani as “a hard act to follow”.

He added: “They’ve made The Rose and Crown into a brilliant and much-loved pub.”

The work is expected to create four new jobs as well as a midday opening times on weekdays.