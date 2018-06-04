Major cash boost puts end in sight for Preston Playhouse's theatre regeneration project

Preston’s longest running theatre has been given a £40,000 cash boost towards its ongoing refurbishment.

The Playhouse, in Market Street West, secured the grant from the Arts Council England’s National Lottery Project Grants in March.

The Playhouse Theatre.

The fund will go towards revamping the Playhouse’s entrance and main foyer, including the re-facing of the theatre frontage, inset, and new exterior and interior entrance doors.

Alex Tagg, chairman of the theatre’s fund-raising committee, said: “It was tremendous to hear we’d secured the grant. We can now get on with it from the summer.”

The job will cost £70,000 in total with work starting on July 15.

The theatre, which is run as a charity, is home to three drama groups, two musical groups and a Saturday drama school for young people.

In 2014 the theatre’s trustees took the decision to rejuvenate the former Quakers meeting house to reduce energy costs and improve visitor experience.

Alex said: “It’s a bit 1960s inside the foyer. We want to improve that and the facilities to modern standards.

“We want to get more young people and more people in general to get involved.”

In 2016, the first phase of redevelopment took place, including installation of new stairs, handrails, doors, lighting, signage, floor coverings and lower ceilings.

It also included insulating floors and installing new kitchen facilities at a total cost of around £69,000.