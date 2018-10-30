Penwortham roadworks extended due to cold weather

Surfacing works to a key route in and out of Preston are extending after cold weather has delayed progress.

Slip roads onto and off Golden Way in Penwortham have been closed for the work which Lancashire County Council says will prevent potholes.

A spokesman said: “This work was scheduled to be completed on Sunday but the cold conditions over the weekend have resulted in the new surface taking longer than usual to harden. The entry slip road is now open, with the other lane closures to remain in place so that the rest of the surface dressing treatment can be completed by Tuesday.

"The exit slip road will be reopening on Thursday morning, but both slip roads will then be closed again at 10pm on Thursday to allow work to take place overnight to replace the road markings.

"We hope to be able to reopen the roads completely at 6am on Friday.”