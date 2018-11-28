RBS bank in Leyland closes after 30 years

The RBS branch in Leyland closed its doors for good yesterday after more than 30 years on the high street.

The branch in Towngate is one of 54 to be axed across the UK, as the bank seeks to reduce overlap between its RBS and NatWest operations.

Customers are now being advised to visit the NatWest branch on Golden Hill Lane, which is a 15-minute walk away.

RBS branches in Adlington, Kirkham and Poulton-le-Fylde also closed this week and the Bamber Bridge branch is set to shut on January 29, 2019.

But RBS has assured customers that they can still visit their local NatWest branch for their banking needs.

Customers can also use nearby Post Office facilities to check balances, withdraw cash, pay in cash and make cheque deposits with a pre-printed paying-in slip.

The RBS branch in Leyland closed for good on Tuesday November 27.

Nearest remaining branches for RBS customers:

NatWest Leyland 2.99 miles 2 Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3LP

Mon to Fri 9.30am to 4.30pm / (closed Wed) / Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Preston 3.37 miles 35 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2AD

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm / Sat 10m to 4pm

NatWest Chorley 7.19 miles 45 Market Street, Chorley, Lancs, PR7 2RZ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm / Sat 9am to 1pm