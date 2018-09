Royal Bank of Scotland - here is where to find your nearest branch, Post Office and free-to-use cash machine

Royal Bank of Scotland announced yesterday (September 5, 2018) the closure of 54 branches across the UK.

If you are worried about how you will continue to use the bank and their services, here is everything you need to know.

Royal Bank of Scotland customers can still visit remaining RBS and NatWest branches.

Customers can also use nearby Post Office facilities to; check balances, withdraw cash, pay in cash and make cheque deposits with a pre-printed paying-in slip.

Here is a full list of Lancashire branches affected as well as the nearest RBS & NatWest branches as well as Post Offices and free-to-use cash machine:

RBS Bamber Bridge (Set to close January 29, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

NatWest Leyland 2.99 miles

2 Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3LP

Mon to Fri 9.30am to 4.30pm / (closed Wed) / Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Preston 3.37 miles

35 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2AD

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm / Sat 10m to 4pm

NatWest Chorley 7.19 miles

45 Market Street, Chorley, Lancs, PR7 2RZ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm / Sat 9am to 1pm

Nearest Post Office:

Cinnamon Hill 0.92 miles

Mon to Fri 8am to 9pm

Sat-Sun 8am to 9pm

Higher Walton 1.42 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 5.30pm (closing 1pm Mon)

Sat 9am to 12.30

Lostock Hall 1.49 miles

Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm

Sat-Sun 7am to 10pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

Note Machine, 189 Station Road, Preston

TSB, 187 Station Road, Preston

Cardtronics, 133-135 Station Road, Preston

RBS Poulton-le-Fylde (Set to close January 30, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

NatWest Cleveleys 3.29 miles

Victoria Square, Thornton Cleveleys, Blackpool, FY5 3LZ

Mon to Fri* 9.30am to 4.30pm

NatWest Blackpool 3.39 miles

20 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Blackpool South 5.05 miles

344 Lytham Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1DY

Mon to Thu* 9.30am to 4.30pm

Nearest Post Office:

Poulton-le-Fylde 0.06 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 5.30pm

(9.30am Tue)

Sat 9am to 12.30pm

Grange Park 1.65 miles

Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm

Sat-Sun 7am to 10pm

Normoss 1.79 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 6pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

Lloyds TSB, 9 Market Street, Poulton Le Fylde

Santander, 18 Market Place, Blackpool

Cardtronics, Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde

RBS Fleetwood (Set to close January 14, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

NatWest Cleveleys 3.60 miles

Victoria Square, Thornton Cleveleys, Blackpool, FY5 3LZ

Mon to Fri* 9.30am to 4.30pm

NatWest Blackpool 7.84 miles

20 Corporation Street, Blackpool, Lancs, FY1 1EJ

Mon to Fri * 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

Natwest Blackpool South 10.25 miles

344 Lytham Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1DY

Mon to Thurs 9.30am to 4.30pm

(10am Wed)

Nearest Post Office:

Fleetwood 0.19 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 5.30pm

Sat 9am to 2.30pm

Broadway 0.91 miles

Mon to Fri 8am to 6pm

Sat 8am to 6pm

Chatsworth Avenue 1.65 miles

Mon to Fri 8am to 5.30pm

Sat 9am to 12.30pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

Cardtronics, 92 Lord Street, Fleetwood

Santander, 76 Lord Street, Fleetwood

DC Payments, 106 Lord Street, Fleetwood

RBS Kirkham (Set to close January 28, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

RBS Preston .55 miles

97 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2AE

Mon to Fri 9.15am to 4.45pm

(9.45am Wed)

Sat 9am to 3pm

NatWest Preston .61 miles

35 Fishergate, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2AD

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 4pm

NatWest Blackpool .72 miles

20 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

Nearest Post Office:

Kirkham 0.08 miles

Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm

Sat-Sun 7am to 10pm

Wesham 0.79 miles

Mon to Fri 8.30am to 5.30pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

Newton Village 1.72 miles

Mon to Fri 6am to 6pm

Sat 6am to 2pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

Santander, 36 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Cardtronics, 4 Market Square, Preston

Note Machine, 79A Poulton Street, Kirkham

RBS Adlington (Set to close January 14, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

NatWest Horwich 3.41 miles

27 Lee Lane, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 7TG

Mon to Fri 9.30am to 4.30pm

(closed Wed)



NatWest Chorley 3.61 miles

46 Market Street, Chorley, Lancs, PR7 2RZ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Wigan 6.89 miles

4 Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1UE

Mon to Fri* 9am -5pm

Sat 9am to 4pm

Nearest Post Office:

Adlington 0.00 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 5.30pm

Sat 9am to 12pm

Higher Adlington 0.67 miles

Mon to Fri 5.30am to 6pm

Sat 5.30am to 4pm

Sun 5.30am to 2pm



Blackrod 1.50 miles

Mon to Fri 09:00-21:30 (closing 20:00 Mon, 20:30 Tues, 21:00 Thur & Fri)

Sat 9am to 9.30pm

Sun 9am to 8.30pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

RBS Croston (Set to close January 16, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

NatWest Leyland 6.31 miles

2 Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, PR25 3LP

Mon, Tues, 9.30am to 4.30pm

Thurs, Fri

Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Chorley 6.69 miles

46 Market Street, Chorley, Lancs, PR7 2RZ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Ormskirk 9.33 miles

34 Moor Street, Ormskirk, Lancs, L39 2AL

Mon, Tues, 10am to 4pm

Thurs, Fri

Sat 9am to 2pm

Nearest Post Office:

Croston 0.36 miles

Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm

Sat-Sun 7am to 10pm

Eccleston 3.45 miles

Mon to Fri 8.30am to 6pm

Sat 9am to 4pm

Mawdesley 3.88 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 5.30pm

Sat 9am to 12.30pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

Cardtronics, 6 Station Road, Croston

Your Cash, 219/221 The Green, Eccleston

Sainsbury's, New Carrington Retail Centre, Eccleston

RBS Blackpool Talbot Square (Set to close January 31, 2019) >>>

Nearest branches:

NatWest Blackpool 0.11 miles

Corporation Street, Blackpool, Lancs FY1 1EJ

Mon to Fri* 9am to 5pm

Sat 9am to 1pm

NatWest Blackpool South 1.53 miles

344 Lytham Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1DY

Mon to Thur 9.30am to 4.30pm

Natwest Cleveleys 4.19 miles

Victoria Square, Thornton Cleveleys, Blackpool, FY5 3LZ

Mon to Fri* 9.30am to 4.30pm

Nearest Post Office:

Blackpool 0.16 miles

Mon to Fri 9am to 5.30pm

Sat 9am to 5.30pm

Sun 10.30am to 2.30pm



North Shore 0.17 miles

Mon to Fri 7am to 10pm

Sat-Sun 7am to 10pm

Revoe 0.16 miles

Mon to Fri 7am to 11.59pm

Sat-Sun 7am to 11.59pm

Free-to-use cash machines:

Nationwide BS, 9 Clifton Street, Blackpool

Barclays, 2-4 Birley Road, Blackpool

NatWest, 20 Corporation Street, Blackpool

Online and mobile app banking>>>

RBS are also advising personal and business customer to use their online banking services.

The app service allows customers to check balances, transfer money between accounts, withdraw cash using a mobile phone, pay bills as well as pay individuals up to £250.

If you are unsure how to get started, the bank's TechXperts are on hand to help you with Digital Banking in the lead-up to the branch closures.

You can register for personal or business digital banking visit rbs.co.uk