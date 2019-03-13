These are some of the jobs on offer at Lancashire County Council right now for Preston and South Ribble

These are some of the jobs on offer at Lancashire County Council right now for Preston and South Ribble

Lancashire County Council has numerous positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.

You can find out more about the positions listed here on the LCC website.

Bamber Bridge | Salary 8.75 per hour | Permanent, Part Time, 8 hours per week | Cleaning Operative is required to carry out cleaning duties at Walton-le-dale, Young People's Centre | Closing Date: Mar 31, 2019

1. Cleaning Operative

Bamber Bridge | Salary 8.75 per hour | Permanent, Part Time, 8 hours per week | Cleaning Operative is required to carry out cleaning duties at Walton-le-dale, Young People's Centre | Closing Date: Mar 31, 2019
other
Buy a Photo
Preston | Starting Salary 20,541 per annum | Permanent, Full Time, 37 hours per week | Working within our busy ICT Service Centre in the Preston County Hall complex | Closing Date: Mar 31, 2019

2. ICT Technical Support Officer

Preston | Starting Salary 20,541 per annum | Permanent, Full Time, 37 hours per week | Working within our busy ICT Service Centre in the Preston County Hall complex | Closing Date: Mar 31, 2019
other
Buy a Photo
Preston | Salary 20541 - 23866 per annum | Fixed Term, Part Time, until 22/10/2019 | 18.5 hours per week | The post holder will be a member of the team which administers the Safe Trader Scheme | Closing Date: Mar 31, 2019

3. Safe Trader and Consumer Support Officer

Preston | Salary 20541 - 23866 per annum | Fixed Term, Part Time, until 22/10/2019 | 18.5 hours per week | The post holder will be a member of the team which administers the Safe Trader Scheme | Closing Date: Mar 31, 2019
other
Buy a Photo
Preston | Salary 49937 - 55064 per annum | Permanent, Full Time, 37 hours per week | Closing Date: Apr 3, 2019

4. Specialist Teaching Service Manager

Preston | Salary 49937 - 55064 per annum | Permanent, Full Time, 37 hours per week | Closing Date: Apr 3, 2019
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4