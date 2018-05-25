United Utliities spends £817m on regions water service

Water firm United Utilities has pumped more than £817m into improving its North West network that service Lancashire.

According to UU’s annual results, published this week, the funds are part of a five year investment programme worth £3.8bn.

The £817m has been used on pipes, reservoirs and treatment works which deliver water and wastewater services to the North West’s seven million residents.

Chief executive officer Steve Mogford said: “While our industry faces many challenges, we intend to rise to all of them, building on the trust our customers place on us to provide an outstanding service, invest wisely to deliver additional benefits and offer exceptional value for money.

“This philosophy is central to our strategy and will help deliver long term value for customers, the environment and for shareholders.”

The year has also seen the water firm become the first company of its kind to use a sniffer dog (pictured) to help find problem pipes and leaks in rural areas where the water does not always become visible on the surface.

Reducing leaks remains a top priority and the use of satellite imagery to detect leaks, and in-pipe assessment techniques are being explored, the company said.

A spokesman added: “Because the company operates in some of the most deprived areas of the UK, United Utilities is considered one of the UK’s leading water companies when it comes to supporting customers in financial hardship.

“More than 100,000 people are now being supported on affordability schemes, with more than 50,000 receiving tailored assistance.”