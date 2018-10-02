'We're very proud' - Chorley chef Mark Birchall receives second Michelin Star for his Lancashire restaurant Moor Hall

A Lancashire chef has been labelled as one of the best in the world after being awarded a second Michelin star in just 12 months.

Mark Birchall, from Adlington near Chorley, was awarded a coveted second star for his red rose restaurant Moor Hall, near Ormskirk, on Monday evening at a ceremony held in London.

The achievement is even more outstanding knowing the restaurant has only been open for 18 months – with Mark achieving his first Michelin star just six months after opening and the maximum of five AA Rosettes earlier this year.

Mark, a former Runshaw College student, said: “We’re very proud of our achievements this year.

“The team has worked so hard to create both a food offering that is distinctive but accessible, and a service style that is welcoming and yet still professional.”

According to Michelin’s own guide notes, a second star indicates: “Excellent cuisine, worth a detour! The personality and talent of the chef and their team is evident in the expertly crafted dishes, which are refined, inspired and sometimes original.”

As well as Moor Hall, the Barn at Moor Hall – it’s bar and casual dining experience – has achieved a Bib Gourmand from Michelin, one of the most prestigious awards for more affordable and casual dining.

The second star follows on from Moor Hall being rated the 11th best restaurant to visit in the UK, according to the Good Food Guide.

In January Moor Hall was awarded four AA Rosettes, just one short of the highest accolade possible.

Stephen Wilkinson, Area Manager at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: “Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms has achieved so much in a short space of time.

“This would not have been possible without the careful planning prior to opening.

“Mark’s food continues to evolve but the focus has always been on balance and clarity of flavour whilst sourcing the best core ingredients.”

Moor Hall achieved all five AA Rosettes just months after this.