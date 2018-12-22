With one third of all trains cancelled, is the Preston to Ormskirk line the most disrupted of all Northern's routes?

One third of all trains on the Preston to Ormskirk route have been cancelled in the last six months, it has been revealed.

Of the 5,712 trains scheduled to run from Preston, through Croston and on to Ormskirk in the six months since July, only 3,701 actually ran, data analysed by the BBC revealed.

That meant one third of services were cancelled, making it possibly the most cancelled route in Northern's troubled stable of services.

READ MORE: Rail chaos leaves village stranded as EVERY train cancelled

Residents of Croston, half way along the line, have shared their plight with the Lancashire Post, as the village has no other public transport services leaving many people effectively stranded when trains do not show up.

In one week in November the village had no services at all because of what Northern described as problems with leaves on the line.

Croston parish councillor Kath Almond said: "The other month, the first time since the line came to Croston in 1849, we had no trains - not a single train.

“Imagine how workers feel. Students, people who have missed exams, or people on jury service. People just starting jobs have lost them. Hospital appointments missed.

“I have endless examples of hardship.”