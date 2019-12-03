Calling all budding young artists in Leyland! How about this for an early Christmas present?

The Leyland Guardian, in partnership with Specsavers Chorley, are giving local children the chance to win a bumper bag of presents for Christmas!

To have the chance to win, all you have to do is paint or draw a picture of Santa Claus.

Paint or draw a picture of Santa Claus to win a great prize

We will feature the top entries in the paper in December and the design judged the best by our panel of judges will win a bumper bag of goodies.

So if you are 12 years old or under, grab your paintbrush or felt tips now and get to work!

You can make your drawing as colourful or sparkly as you like.

To enter, simply send your drawing with details of your name, address, age and telephone number (and the name of your school if applicable) clearly written on the reverse, to Paint Santa, Chorley and Leyland Guardian, JPI Media, 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday December 18th. All entries must be no bigger than A4 size portrait style. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.