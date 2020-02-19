Calling all kids! Draw Mum and perhaps you can win fantastic prizes!

If you think your Mum is as pretty as a picture, then enter our fantastic Draw Mum competition and you could win fabulous prizes for you and her!

We have teamed up with Specsavers, Chorley to bring you this super Mother’s Day competition.

We want children to paint or draw a picture of their Mum and send it into us.

The competition is FREE to enter and is open to all children aged 12 years and under.

We will print the best entries in a special supplement in the Chorley Guardian just before Mother’s Day and our judging panel will pick a winner.

The winning Mum will win a bottle of fizz, box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers and our winning child will pick up a bumper bag of prizes.

Simply write your name, age, address and telephone number on the back of your entry and send to: Draw Mum Competition, Chorley Guardian C/o jpimedia, 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU.

Entries must arrive no later than Friday March 6th.

All entries should be no bigger than A4 size portrait style please. Jpimedia competition rules apply.