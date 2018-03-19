Cancer Research Race for Life team to stop off in Preston as part of its 25 in 25 challenge

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life team is celebrating quarter of a century of the popular fundraiser by aiming to visit all 25 race locations in the North West and North Wales – including Preston - in 25 hours.

Race for Life started as one event in 1994 at London’s Battersea Park with 680 participants and since then more than nine million women have taken part, raising more than £820m to fund Cancer Research UK’s vital work. Race for Life in Preston first started in 1996

Starting at Coniston, Cumbria, at 5am this Wednesday, the team will travel via Lancashire, Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire and hopes to finish the journey in Caernarfon in the early hours of Thursday morning, after visiting many North West locations including: Penrith, Wigan, Wirral, Preston, Wrexham and Oldham along the way.

The team hopes to arrive at Moor Park the Race for Life venue in Preston at approximately 9.30am.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s North West Event Manager, said: “We’re really excited about the challenge and we can’t wait to showcase all our amazing venues.

“We hope we can persuade as many women to sign up to Race for Life as possible.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k stroll, a 10k sprint or a muddy splash around the Pretty Muddy course, every step women take will help to support life-saving research.”

Every day, more than 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

These will take place at Preston's Moor Park on Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17.

Sarah added: “Pledging to take part in Race for Life is a great incentive for women to pull on their trainers and join thousands of ladies across the UK who are coming together in the fight against cancer. Money raised is helping to drive research to help beat over 200 different types of cancer - so every person, step and penny raised makes a real difference.

“People can follow our journey on twitter using #RaceforLife25in25, and tell as many people as possible about our challenge.’’

To enter Race for Life today go to http://www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.