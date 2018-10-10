Cancer Research UK urges people in Lancashire to pay in their Race for Life sponsorship money

Cancer Research UK is sending a heart-felt message of thanks to everyone who took part in this year’s Race for Life events and all their supporters.

The charity is now asking them to pay in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Preston events manager, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to the women and children of Preston doing Race for Life.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event and now we’re asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to sponsor them, to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“Many people don’t realise that their entry fee only covers the cost of the event. It’s the sponsorship money that really makes a difference. Money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.”

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend around £26m last year in the North West on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Read more: IN PICTURES: Race for Life and Pretty Muddy Preston 2018

Sarah added: “We want to see people with every type of cancer, including those that are hard to treat, have the best chance of surviving their disease and living a long, healthy life afterwards. The advances we’ve made since Race for Life started in 1994 show we are moving in the right direction.

“Thanks to new treatments and improvements in early diagnosis, more people are surviving cancer today than ever before. There are hundreds of types of cancer and we need continued investment in research to help us find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them all.

“That’s why we need everyone who took part in Race for Life in Preston to take the vital last step by returning their sponsorship money so that our scientists, doctors and nurses can continue to make vital strides forward in research.”

Sponsorship money can be paid in online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.

For information on returning sponsorship money, or to make a donation, visit http://www.raceforlife.org