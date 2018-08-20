Carter’s Cakes and Catering in Chorley can make your favourite pud

No one can make your favourite pudding like your nan. But Dan Coates has strived to make the perfect pud and has launched his own firm Carter’s Cakes and Catering, in memory of his nan, Eileen Carter, who taught him everything he knows.

Dan Coates

He says: “My nan died last year and she loved baking. I was very close to her and that’s why I came into this industry.

“We both loved baking together and my nan loved caring for people. Now it’s my turn to keep that tradition.

“My favourite cake she made was a ginger sponge, so that is our main seller.

She would love that.

“She would tell me off to make sure I do everything properly. She was a massive fan of her grandchildren and would be overwhelmed I used her name for my business.”

Dan, who grew up in Chorley, attended Nelson and Colne Catering College, where he nurtured his talent for pastry making.

He adds: “I enjoy baking traditional desserts, like old-fashioned roly poly and ginger sponge, which my nan used to make.

Ginger sponge has always featured on all our menus in the past, as that was my nan’s favourite cake. It’s now no surprise that it has found its way on to our product brochure at Carter’s too.”

Emma Stewart

Dan ran The Black Horse pub, in Limbrick, with Michael Smith, for seven years, where he led a very strong team, with chef Emma Stewart and front of house Rachel Broomhead.

They worked so well together, he invited them to join him in his new business venture.

He adds: “It was time for a change from the pub, so I decided I would set up a company.

“I decided to take my chef Emma Stewart, who started working for us at the Black Horse when she was only 15 as an apprentice from Runshaw college, and our front of house leader Rachel Broomhead.

“I am really proud of the team I work with. I have known them quite a while through the pub and it is flattering they chose to come with me.”

Rachel’s dad, Mick Broomhead has even chipped in by building an outdoor bar which can be hired out at catering functions.

Rachel, 22, of Chorley, says: “I do a variety of things as front of house, For example at Christenings I make sure everyone has drinks and is catered for.

“I really enjoy working here. We have been working together for a while now and it is a new challenge for me.”

Emma, 20, of Adlington, says: “Dan gave me my first job as an apprentice when I was at Runshaw College, aged 15. I was really lucky.

“It was a great place to start. I really enjoy baking and helping with the food service. I particularly enjoy making three-course meals and providing meals to churches.”

Michael, 29, of Colne, adds: “I work in the office, doing sales and working on the website, getting business for us.

“I get to eat a lot of cake, which is great and we get to travel around with our service.”

Cater’s Catering is an outside catering company, providing corporate catering, private dining and celebration cakes.

Its team bakes foods for a variety of functions across the North West, including Christenings, funerals, weddings and birthdays. It specialises in cakes and desserts, but also provides a savoury buffet.

The firm also offers baked goods for the wholesale trade.

Dan and his team attend markets to give people a taste of what he can offer. Dan adds: “We take part in makers’ markets in Liverpool, Manchester, and Stockport. We also did a big function job at an engineering company in Sheffield, which was fun.

“And last December, we all went to the German Christmas markets to get some ideas on what we could produce for our up coming farmers’ market, and of course we sampled the Gluwein.”