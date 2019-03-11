Charnock Richard Preschool donate bird boxes and feeders to Orchard Gardens

Youngsters at Charnock Richard Preschool handed over bird boxes, feeders and bird food to the Orchard Gardens renovation project.
Preschool children have donated bird boxes, feeders and food to a renovation project in Chorley.

Youngsters at Charnock Richard Preschool handed over the items to the Orchard Gardens renovation project.

Gill Leadbetter, manager of Charnock Richard Preschool, said: “The garden has been next to the village church on Church Lane for as long as I can remember and fortunately it is been renovated by Charnock Richard Parish Council.

“Preschool wanted to help as we will be able to visit the garden on a regular basis when all the work has been completed.

“Residents of the village have donated other items such as plants and trees in memory of loved ones too.”